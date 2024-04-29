 Skip to content

Into the Necrovale update for 29 April 2024

Patch Notes - 4/28/2024

Build 14205189

Bugs

  • Kite Shield icon fixed
  • Emerald and Sapphire Rune have the correct element strike now
  • Level text doesn’t overlap the enemy counter now
  • Bottom-left inventory slots are no longer mixed up on the gamepad
  • Magna Bestia and Spirithorses no longer one-shot you
  • Magna Bestia fight is less laggy
  • Stormtouch gauntlets no longer transfer their lightning to your projectiles
  • Gobbling potions with the Tosspot will no longer crash the game

Balance

  • Dart Gun power move poise damage massively increased, and pierce added
  • Drinking the Cowards’ Tonic now immediately fills your barrier
  • The Wellspring now fully heals you, instead of just a small heal
  • Slogging in the River doesn’t slow you down as much
  • Necrotower spawn rate slowed down
  • Higher rarity enemies are much more likely to drop things now
  • Vengeful Amulet causes you to take more damage now

Misc.

  • Audio now mutes when the game loses focus
  • Paying a resource cost is faster now
  • Damage and Attacks per Second now appear at the top of weapon stat lists
  • Statue of the Watcher upgrade capped at 10 levels. His entrance was also made a bit more visible, and a gate was added.
  • Items info popup when melding will show the final form of the item when you hover it
  • Item info popup for the forge should be more consistent in showing the right values

