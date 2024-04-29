Patch Notes - 4/28/2024

Bugs
- Kite Shield icon fixed
- Emerald and Sapphire Rune have the correct element strike now
- Level text doesn’t overlap the enemy counter now
- Bottom-left inventory slots are no longer mixed up on the gamepad
- Magna Bestia and Spirithorses no longer one-shot you
- Magna Bestia fight is less laggy
- Stormtouch gauntlets no longer transfer their lightning to your projectiles
- Gobbling potions with the Tosspot will no longer crash the game
Balance
- Dart Gun power move poise damage massively increased, and pierce added
- Drinking the Cowards’ Tonic now immediately fills your barrier
- The Wellspring now fully heals you, instead of just a small heal
- Slogging in the River doesn’t slow you down as much
- Necrotower spawn rate slowed down
- Higher rarity enemies are much more likely to drop things now
- Vengeful Amulet causes you to take more damage now
Misc.
- Audio now mutes when the game loses focus
- Paying a resource cost is faster now
- Damage and Attacks per Second now appear at the top of weapon stat lists
- Statue of the Watcher upgrade capped at 10 levels. His entrance was also made a bit more visible, and a gate was added.
- Items info popup when melding will show the final form of the item when you hover it
- Item info popup for the forge should be more consistent in showing the right values
