1.3.0 Patch Note

Build 14204782 · Last edited 29 April 2024 – 05:09:09 UTC

New Features

Added a start menu selection feature.

Added a keyboard shortcut UI display feature.

Added tool switching shortcuts.

Added a cooking process timer.

Added a UI that displays missing tools for each recipe.

Bug Fixes and Stabilization

Stabilized an issue where sound playback was problematic in certain environments.

Improved parts of the warning message that were not intuitive and caused confusion.

Thank you for playing our game and sending us your diverse feedback.

If you encounter any bugs during gameplay, please send them to teamsamoyed@gmail.com

We will make every effort to fix reported bugs as quickly as possible.