MAJOR Kitchen Crisis update for 29 April 2024

1.3.0 Patch Note

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please note that the continuation data for any stages in progress will be lost with this update. We apologize for any inconvenience.

New Features

  • Added a start menu selection feature.

  • Added a keyboard shortcut UI display feature.

  • Added tool switching shortcuts.

  • Added a cooking process timer.

  • Added a UI that displays missing tools for each recipe.

Bug Fixes and Stabilization

  • Stabilized an issue where sound playback was problematic in certain environments.

  • Improved parts of the warning message that were not intuitive and caused confusion.

Thank you for playing our game and sending us your diverse feedback.

If you encounter any bugs during gameplay, please send them to teamsamoyed@gmail.com

We will make every effort to fix reported bugs as quickly as possible.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2118251
macOS 64-bit Depot 2118252
Linux 64-bit Depot 2118253
