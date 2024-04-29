 Skip to content

Street Legal 1: REVision update for 29 April 2024

Update Apr.29.2024

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Junkman Career: Damage indicator now flashes to highlight wear penalty for losing a race / getting caught by police.
  • V8 scoops can now be rotated 180 degrees. Intended for V8-swapped Zed, but can make sense on other cars too. This is purely visual.
  • Fixed excessively frequent missing parts for cars imported from SLRR.

