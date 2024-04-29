- Junkman Career: Damage indicator now flashes to highlight wear penalty for losing a race / getting caught by police.
- V8 scoops can now be rotated 180 degrees. Intended for V8-swapped Zed, but can make sense on other cars too. This is purely visual.
- Fixed excessively frequent missing parts for cars imported from SLRR.
Street Legal 1: REVision update for 29 April 2024
Update Apr.29.2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Street Legal Content Depot 1571281
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update