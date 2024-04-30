The Cash System Update

A whole new system has been implemented in Half Built: Casino. Money will no longer automatically flow from games to the bank. All games will now have a small money storage built in and will need to be emptied.

To collect all that money this update includes a new behavior for cashiers. Right click on a machine to have them collect your 'hard' earned cash. You can also throw on a cashbelt and collect the cash yourself.

Built the new Small Safe item to store your money. Cashiers will drop off the bags of cash or use it yourself.