MAJOR Half Built: Casino update for 30 April 2024

Cash System Update

Build 14204719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Cash System Update

A whole new system has been implemented in Half Built: Casino. Money will no longer automatically flow from games to the bank. All games will now have a small money storage built in and will need to be emptied.

To collect all that money this update includes a new behavior for cashiers. Right click on a machine to have them collect your 'hard' earned cash. You can also throw on a cashbelt and collect the cash yourself.
Built the new Small Safe item to store your money. Cashiers will drop off the bags of cash or use it yourself.

