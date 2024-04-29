Upkeep Mini-Update Hotfix 5 (4/28/2024)

A couple of larger bugs have cropped up, this hotfix looks to fix them.
Changes
- Fixed issue where Silent Pantheon's interacted animation was missing a slight glow
- Fixed bug where Dredge's Eldritchfire Capacitor's Debuff applied to all attacks
- Removed a couple Treasury mashes that had Oblivion Buzzers spawn in Pos 3
- Removed a couple Exposed Interior mashes that were a bit too weak to shuffles
- Fixed bug where Darkest level Hecatomb, Powderclaw, and Ripperkin didn't have the correct audio intensifier
- Fixed bug where Duneshaper wasn't returned to the hero when turning it into the Slayer
- Slayer now accepts the Dust Devil's Dagger
- Hopefully fixed an issue where Rictus and Rictus Mortis reduced the chance of Affliction act-outs occuring
- Fixed bug where Arbalest's Bola gave reduced Blight from Setar
- Fixed bug where Hysterical Blindness had an extra tooltip
- Fixed bug where Maa's Old Unit Standard's Riposte DMG buff was applied 4 times when using Bolster
- Added some flavour descriptions to Weak-Willed, Vengeful, and Absent Minded
- Minor update to the Oddities Dealer background artwork
- Fixed a handful of blue strings related to Diseases
- Fixed a bunch of typos
Changed files in this update