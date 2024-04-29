 Skip to content

Black Reliquary update for 29 April 2024

Upkeep Mini-Update Hotfix 5 (4/28/2024)

Share · View all patches · Build 14204498 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A couple of larger bugs have cropped up, this hotfix looks to fix them.

Changes

  • Fixed issue where Silent Pantheon's interacted animation was missing a slight glow
  • Fixed bug where Dredge's Eldritchfire Capacitor's Debuff applied to all attacks
  • Removed a couple Treasury mashes that had Oblivion Buzzers spawn in Pos 3
  • Removed a couple Exposed Interior mashes that were a bit too weak to shuffles
  • Fixed bug where Darkest level Hecatomb, Powderclaw, and Ripperkin didn't have the correct audio intensifier
  • Fixed bug where Duneshaper wasn't returned to the hero when turning it into the Slayer
  • Slayer now accepts the Dust Devil's Dagger
  • Hopefully fixed an issue where Rictus and Rictus Mortis reduced the chance of Affliction act-outs occuring
  • Fixed bug where Arbalest's Bola gave reduced Blight from Setar
  • Fixed bug where Hysterical Blindness had an extra tooltip
  • Fixed bug where Maa's Old Unit Standard's Riposte DMG buff was applied 4 times when using Bolster
  • Added some flavour descriptions to Weak-Willed, Vengeful, and Absent Minded
  • Minor update to the Oddities Dealer background artwork
  • Fixed a handful of blue strings related to Diseases
  • Fixed a bunch of typos

Changed files in this update

