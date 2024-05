Share · View all patches · Build 14204475 · Last edited 29 April 2024 – 12:59:30 UTC by Wendy

Hello Gardeners,

Our introduction to the Gardener game is available now.

Play Gardener Plant Creator for free now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2813710/Gardener_Plant_Creator

Here you can see just a small portion of what you can do:



If you like it, you will love the Gardener game.

Wishlist it now to get notified about the release:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2052790/Gardener/

Koksny and FreeMind