Gardener update for 8 May 2024

Update 0.1.4

8 May 2024

  • Implemented Steam Workshop support
  • Plant nodes can be now cut in Plant Creator
  • Plant templates can be now imported from .jpg and .gif files
  • Plants now drop grown fruits when time-lapsing in Plant Creator
  • Plant Creator templates can be now uploaded to Steam Workshop
  • Capturing a screenshot grants now one random gene gem every day
  • Plant Creator parts and gene variations are now highlighted after unlocking
  • Plant Creator active genome is now included in .jpg screenshots and .gif animations
  • Dropped fruits in Plant Creator can be now squashed for random chance of gene gem
  • Uploading plant template to Steam Workshop grants one random gene gem every day
  • Fixed plants position centering on screenshots

