- Implemented Steam Workshop support
- Plant nodes can be now cut in Plant Creator
- Plant templates can be now imported from .jpg and .gif files
- Plants now drop grown fruits when time-lapsing in Plant Creator
- Plant Creator templates can be now uploaded to Steam Workshop
- Capturing a screenshot grants now one random gene gem every day
- Plant Creator parts and gene variations are now highlighted after unlocking
- Plant Creator active genome is now included in .jpg screenshots and .gif animations
- Dropped fruits in Plant Creator can be now squashed for random chance of gene gem
- Uploading plant template to Steam Workshop grants one random gene gem every day
- Fixed plants position centering on screenshots
Play the update 0.1.4 now, in Gardener Plant Creator!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2813710/Gardener_Plant_Creator/
Changed files in this update