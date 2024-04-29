Carth 0.0.1e

~Fixed bug that would not allow players to receive new spells when they leveled up

~Fixed bug that would not give players new Talents when leveled up (if they received one)

~Fixed bug causing players to have multiple weapons shown across network after harvesting

~Fixed Emote Wheel not intractable

~Biome work in Dead Swamp

~New vegetation Biomes Placed

~Fixed Dialogue issues showing nodes when they should not.

~Fixed Minimap and map being too dark

~Fixed Sun Rays being seen sometimes at night

~Fixed issue with Merchant UI not showing money amount when switching tabs

~Fixed issue with low resolution mini map

~Optimized mini map and full map

~Fixed update frequency of mini map

~Fixed merchant UI when purchasing or selling item would not update the UI

~Fixed merchant UI when purchasing or selling would have duplicate item windows displayed

~Added Text Pop up When visiting New or Secret Locations

~Optimized all weapon wielding enemies