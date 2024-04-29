 Skip to content

Carth Playtest update for 29 April 2024

Carth 0.0.1e

~Fixed bug that would not allow players to receive new spells when they leveled up
~Fixed bug that would not give players new Talents when leveled up (if they received one)
~Fixed bug causing players to have multiple weapons shown across network after harvesting
~Fixed Emote Wheel not intractable
~Biome work in Dead Swamp
~New vegetation Biomes Placed
~Fixed Dialogue issues showing nodes when they should not.
~Fixed Minimap and map being too dark
~Fixed Sun Rays being seen sometimes at night
~Fixed issue with Merchant UI not showing money amount when switching tabs
~Fixed issue with low resolution mini map
~Optimized mini map and full map
~Fixed update frequency of mini map
~Fixed merchant UI when purchasing or selling item would not update the UI
~Fixed merchant UI when purchasing or selling would have duplicate item windows displayed
~Added Text Pop up When visiting New or Secret Locations
~Optimized all weapon wielding enemies

