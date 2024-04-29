 Skip to content

Self Defense Dojo update for 29 April 2024

ver 1.9.8

ver 1.9.8 Fixed the issue where memories of cinema CG2 and CG3 could not be triggered; added the functionality of running the game in the background, so now switching to other applications during gameplay will not pause the game anymore.Regarding the Steam achievement feature that players have recently been concerned about, it is currently in the testing phase, and we plan to launch it in the upcoming update. We kindly ask players to be patient and wait for it.

