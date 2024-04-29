 Skip to content

Warriors of Nova Thera Playtest update for 29 April 2024

Alpha 01 Community Playtest Release

Share · View all patches · Build 14204353 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Audio Changes

    • Added sweetener layers based on "First Balancing Feedback" on asset sheet
    • Modified SFX for events under PlayerGen (Dash, Knockback), Pixelmon (Borg) and Enemy (Sheedle, Bruizer, Florasaur, Floratopsian)
    • Added SFX for events under UI_Gen
    • Slight volume modification and added EQ to reduce harshness

  • Bug fix with being able to pause the game when the loading screen is showing

  • Borg's ultimate's VFX received an update.

  • Updated tutorial videos

  • Added a button to back out of swapping skills.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2916811
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2916812
  • Loading history…
