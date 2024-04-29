Alpha 01 Community Playtest Release

-
Audio Changes
- Added sweetener layers based on "First Balancing Feedback" on asset sheet
- Modified SFX for events under PlayerGen (Dash, Knockback), Pixelmon (Borg) and Enemy (Sheedle, Bruizer, Florasaur, Floratopsian)
- Added SFX for events under UI_Gen
- Slight volume modification and added EQ to reduce harshness
-
Bug fix with being able to pause the game when the loading screen is showing
-
Borg's ultimate's VFX received an update.
-
Updated tutorial videos
-
Added a button to back out of swapping skills.
Warriors of Nova Thera Playtest update for 29 April 2024
