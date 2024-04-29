Update 3 - The Gates of Flourden - Now Live!

Today, we at BatteryCake are thrilled to unveil our third major update for Muffins on Stream; our interactive engagement game live on Twitch.

Highlights:

Presenting Emilio

New Level Info

Upcoming Releases

Community Links

Presenting Emilio

The chief rival of Molly, he is the the proverbial hare to her tortoise. Fast and quick, instant and easy bake, the antithesis of the high quality of Molly's baked goods. However, his methods do give rise to results, much to the chagrin of Molly.



Emilio is quick with his wit, and equally so is his ability to learn new tricks. While he has not been trained by the great baker Marvin in the ways of baking magic, he has however figured out how to cast magicks simply by watching others perform. This does mean that Emilio has his own unique way of manifesting the magic of the Bakeratti.

His motivations come with a dash of mischief, eager to make a dime and sell a muffin. While he appears selfless by defending the walls of Flourden against the invading pastry hordes, what ulterior motives might he be hiding behind his sly grin and quick dual wielded baking whisks?

New Level Info

The pastry horde is at the doorstep of the great baking city! Taking up arms we find Emilio at the walls fending off attacks from the invaders. Will the efforts of Emilio be enough to stop the attackers?

Muffin launching cannons are pointed at the walls, and siege engines have been attached by the attackers. The advancing army is willing to take deep losses in their attempt to take control of the city which has left the normally pristine walls marked with their colorful pastry frostings.

Upcoming Releases

We have a couple more levels being baked behind the scenes that we hope to get into your hands sometime this year.

First, the mysterious world where the invading pastry forces come from. Dark and forbidden baking magic and where terrifying pastry creatures lurk.

Second, Castle Bear Claw, rising high up into the sky over the ruined city of Flourden. It must be conquered by our valiant defender Molly. Will she be up to the task?

Surprises prowl in both locations with unknown pastry monstrosities around lurk around every corner. What new experiences might we find?

Our Community

As always we invite you to join the community on the Muffins on Stream Discord server and to keep an eye out for more thrilling updates there, or say hello over on our other social communities. Your voice will help shape the content we are building.

Discord Link: https://discord.gg/xRdpAhpvya

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/batterycake/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BatteryCakeLLC

The game is available on Steam for 4.99 USD, building out yet another piece of the world of Flourden and getting us one step closer to supporting Muffin Tour Legacy.

For more information about Muffins on Stream, Muffin Tour Legacy, or BatteryCake, please visit https://batterycake.com/ or contact info@batterycake.com.