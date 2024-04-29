Patch Notes: 1.11

Some minor additions to Daily Challenges, UI, and general quality of life improvements:
- Players can now restart any level by pausing the game and choosing to 'Restart'
- There's now a small chance that Rats will appear on top of dirt blocks in a Daily Challenge.
- Colour of Mines is now changed in Cave-based Daily Challenges to be more clearly distinguishable. Previously was hard to spot mines in Caves biomes, as mines don't appear until the later Jungle levels in the core game. The mines art remains the same for Jungle and Ossuary levels.
- Spikes are now destroyed by the pickaxe at the correct frame of contact.
- Ctrl key (left and right) now make the player drop while hanging. B (circle) remains the default drop key for gamepad users.
- Players can now drop slightly quicker when going into a ledge-hang (should reduce occasions when a JUMP key press is ignored).
- Walk/run toggle preferences are now saved across play sessions.
- The game will continuously try to upload user scores to the Daily Challenge Leaderboard if score uploading fails to connect to Steam.
