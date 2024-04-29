Warlordocracy Early v14.4

Using Mad Dash and Defensive Stance abilities simultaneously is now verboten. Fixed some other minor exploits and bugs (thanks to Badger again), and added new objects, items, and characters for Ch.3. Also, save/story files are now .war instead of .gam (to distinguish from Brigand saves), but *.gam files will still load.

The Chapter 3 store page is now public, and the release date is now 16 May to celebrate the beginning of Mao's Cultural Revolution. Eat the rich, everyone.

Chapter 3: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2498120/Warlordocracy_Ch_3/

Complete list of changes:

-No longer allowed to use the Mad Dash and Defensive Stance abilities simultaneously.

-Fixed bug where player could still use inventory and interact with objects while berserk/confused.

-Selection circles no longer drawn under objects with draw priority set to "bottom" (rugs, puddles, etc.).

-Changed save/story file format from .gam to .war (to distinguish from Brigand saves).

-Improved sprites and scripts for Mantraps and Shamblers (plant baddies in Ch.3).

-New object: big hole (smaller species can fit through, baddie spawn points).

-New items: cooked lobster, cooking pot (now required for most recipes).

-New characters: Robel, Savvas (for Ch.3).

-Expanded Chapter 3 Alpha (for Patrons).