In this update, we fixed the issue of warning effect residue and some other issues in the game. Thank you for your feedback and suggestions!

Additionally, for the issues of black screen, crashes, and improper modeling, we are urgently addressing them and will need some more time to resolve them. If you encounter this situation, you can try clearing the Background Processes before playing again, and provide the Graphics Card Driver version, Log Files in the game directory, Crash Logs, and the Frequency of this issue to our email address qhstaff@2980.com for verification. Thank you again for your patience and support.

*You can check the Graphics Card Driver version by going to This PC - Manage - Device Manager - Display Adapters - Properties - Driver.

Log File path: steamapps\common\Gunfire Reborn\logfile

Crash Log path: C:\Users\admin\AppData\Local\Temp\duoyi\Gunfire Reborn\Crashes

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the warning effect did not disappear under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where unclaimed rewards from Season 1 were lost after the season ended

Fixed the issue where the [Matrix] model was improperly under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where some [Almighty Core] effects were inconsistent with their descriptions

Fixed the issue where there was effects residue after deploying a device in controller mode

Fixed the issue where energy points in the attribute panel of mechanism were displayed improperly

Fixed the issue where [Enhanced · Fortune Challenge] caused the chest that grants enhanced scrolls to grant scrolls improperly

Fixed the issue where the Reticle of [Lightning Blast] was displayed improperly under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where the charging effect of [Rainbow Arch] was missing under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where the model of [Elite Thunderous Stalker] was missing in the collection

Fixed the issue where the sky appeared improperly in beginner guidance.

Fixed the issue where the [Golden Goblet] could not be refreshed under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where the recycling bonus effect in [Boundless Dream] and [Endless Journey] became ineffective under certain circumstances

