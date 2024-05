Thank you very much for playing "Lazriel: The Demon’s Fall."

In this announcement, we would like to provide you with information about the latest update.

◆ Added support for English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

To celebrate, we will be holding a sale from May 1st, 10:00 GMT-7, to May 8th, 10:00 GMT-7.







We appreciate your continued support for "Lazriel: The Demon’s Fall."