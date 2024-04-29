Version 1.01

A much needed quality of life update
- Tank physics have been reworked so tanks can no longer push each other off the map by driving into them. In the future, you will only be able to do this with a Knockback Shell. The physics is still a work in progress
- Added a setting to turn off fires
- Shields will no longer negate damage if it exceeds the amount of charge left, and instead deal the difference as damage
- Tanks will now spawn more spread out, so you're not immediately thrown into a slugfest
- Lobbies now have an indicator showing if they are currently in a game or not
- "Ignore Bombs" setting will now only ignore other player's bombs, not your own, to avoid people creating... bomb walls.
- End of game results are now shown to all players instead of just to those that participated, meaning if you spectate, you can still see the stats from the game
- The profanity filter will now update previously sent messages
Changed files in this update