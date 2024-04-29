Patch notes: v2.0.0.2

Here's patch notes for the update that just got pushed!
2.0.0.2
- Fixed achievement "Last Supper" to trigger. Die to Anna by 69ing her in the Arcade to get it. (Sorry about that D:)
- Whack-a-mole achievement taken out until we actually have it in game.
- The "bad knife" ending has been added, where you used a bad keyword and got the knife. No more cleaning dishes, no more being locked out of an achievement and needing to replay the whole game to get it.
- A new N1 keyword funny put in. Try Mommy, Momma, Mother, Mom 😉
- Lots of spelling mistakes
- A few facts not firing correctly on all versions fixed
- Fixed Addy being able to break a thousand crystal balls because the second version of the save didn't kick in. (very clumsy)
Also, while I have you. I humbly ask that if you enjoyed our game, to please consider posting a review. While the game is new, they help us out way more than you realize! ❤
Thank you everyone for your bug reports on Discord. More fixes will come, these are the ones we have right now!
