 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Love Sucks: Night Two update for 29 April 2024

Patch notes: v2.0.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14204065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's patch notes for the update that just got pushed!

2.0.0.2

  • Fixed achievement "Last Supper" to trigger. Die to Anna by 69ing her in the Arcade to get it. (Sorry about that D:)
  • Whack-a-mole achievement taken out until we actually have it in game.
  • The "bad knife" ending has been added, where you used a bad keyword and got the knife. No more cleaning dishes, no more being locked out of an achievement and needing to replay the whole game to get it.
  • A new N1 keyword funny put in. Try Mommy, Momma, Mother, Mom 😉
  • Lots of spelling mistakes
  • A few facts not firing correctly on all versions fixed
  • Fixed Addy being able to break a thousand crystal balls because the second version of the save didn't kick in. (very clumsy)

Also, while I have you. I humbly ask that if you enjoyed our game, to please consider posting a review. While the game is new, they help us out way more than you realize! ❤

Thank you everyone for your bug reports on Discord. More fixes will come, these are the ones we have right now!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1719311
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1719312
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1719313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link