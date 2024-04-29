Patch notes: v2.0.0.2

Here's patch notes for the update that just got pushed!

2.0.0.2

Fixed achievement "Last Supper" to trigger. Die to Anna by 69ing her in the Arcade to get it. (Sorry about that D:)

Whack-a-mole achievement taken out until we actually have it in game.

The "bad knife" ending has been added, where you used a bad keyword and got the knife. No more cleaning dishes, no more being locked out of an achievement and needing to replay the whole game to get it.

A new N1 keyword funny put in. Try Mommy, Momma, Mother, Mom 😉

Lots of spelling mistakes

A few facts not firing correctly on all versions fixed

Fixed Addy being able to break a thousand crystal balls because the second version of the save didn't kick in. (very clumsy)

Also, while I have you. I humbly ask that if you enjoyed our game, to please consider posting a review. While the game is new, they help us out way more than you realize! ❤

Thank you everyone for your bug reports on Discord. More fixes will come, these are the ones we have right now!