Nova-Life: Amboise update for 29 April 2024

Update 1.61.9 Release Notes

Patch notes : Technical and graphic evolutions

NEWS

  • Added cents to menu/field prices
> FIXES
  • Server list patch
  • Fixed the "Language" and "Graphics" drop-down menus in the options
  • Fixed the button to repair vehicles from the admin panel
  • Fixed interaction on fields which did not work in certain situations
> INFORMATION

For your server to appear in the list of public Steam servers, you will need to open your port 27015 in addition to the port of your game server.

List of ID items/cars : click here
Wiki NL : click here

