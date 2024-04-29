Update 1.61.9 Release Notes

Patch notes : Technical and graphic evolutions

Added cents to menu/field prices

> FIXES

Server list patch

Fixed the "Language" and "Graphics" drop-down menus in the options

Fixed the button to repair vehicles from the admin panel

Fixed interaction on fields which did not work in certain situations

> INFORMATION

For your server to appear in the list of public Steam servers, you will need to open your port 27015 in addition to the port of your game server.

List of ID items/cars : click here

Wiki NL : click here