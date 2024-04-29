Fixed an issue where the combo points for Fighter: Monster Hunter were not displaying.
Add a new fighter: Doodle Jump
First skill: Doodle Bean
Second skill: Take-copter/Rocket-pack
游戏大对决 update for 29 April 2024
New fighter: Doodle Jump
Fixed an issue where the combo points for Fighter: Monster Hunter were not displaying.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update