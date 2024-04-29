 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

游戏大对决 update for 29 April 2024

New fighter: Doodle Jump

Share · View all patches · Build 14204017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where the combo points for Fighter: Monster Hunter were not displaying.
Add a new fighter: Doodle Jump
First skill: Doodle Bean
Second skill: Take-copter/Rocket-pack

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2859871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link