GUYS THE ACHIEVEMENT IS BUGGED
i just released a patch
to make sure your game gets updated, restart steam
Click to Eleven update for 29 April 2024
PLEASE UPDATE YOUR GAME BEFORE TRYING TO GET THE -1M ACHIEVEMNETTETSSSS
Patchnotes via Steam Community
