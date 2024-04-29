 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Click to Eleven update for 29 April 2024

PLEASE UPDATE YOUR GAME BEFORE TRYING TO GET THE -1M ACHIEVEMNETTETSSSS

Share · View all patches · Build 14203989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GUYS THE ACHIEVEMENT IS BUGGED
i just released a patch
to make sure your game gets updated, restart steam

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1586221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link