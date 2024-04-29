Important Mac OS Patch: Missing Images



Evening! We've got an important update for Mac OS players going out tonight.

For part of our Mac OS player base with specific hardware and OS combination, there has been a nagging bug with some of the images in the game not always showing up. A very annoying set of images -- the Talent bar!

We're excited to say we've fixed the Mac OS specific issue in the shaders to ensure these images appear in all versions of Metal and Mac OS.

So, if you were seeing missing images at different points in the game, thank you for your patience, thank you for your F10s! There is a 50 MB hotfix patch waiting for you in the Steam client.

From a rare set of F10s, this may also have affected a very slim percentage of Linux players, but if you had a no-icon Talent bar during missions, that might be you!

Thanks again for your patience and glad we could fix this one at last.

v1.5.21 - 4/28/2024