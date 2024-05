Share · View all patches · Build 14203817 · Last edited 29 April 2024 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Improvements:

DINOdex menu rebuilt with new artwork and design. It looks more appealing and cute now;

Options menu redesigned;

*Manual screen redesigned;

Hotfix:

Tropeognathus description;

Mesoeucrocodylian description;

Axelrhodichthys typo;

Trophy Room badge terminal fixed for the Late Cretaceous and early Paleozoic badges;

We are going to stay a while without any updates because we will be on an expedition on a remote jungle area. Wish us luck!

Bye!