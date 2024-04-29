Overhaul Revamp of the HUD/UI and Spell Bar

--0.9.0.3--

What's new!

Overhaul HUD/UI revamp for all combat levels.

Updates to text and buttons on most levels.

Issue fix where lore popup menu would stay in front of other windows applications.

Spell macros set to disappear when skill is active.

Spell macros fix so they can be pressed to activate skill.

Spells resized, and font change for macros.

Fixed glitch where you could tab target during in game dialogue scene for Spiwick on the East Goldencoast

Before and after changes:



New inventory/spell system (spoilers to what a full inventory will look like):



*note that anything can change at any moment. For example the flee button is shown in this inventory, but is actually already moved to the center of the screen.

Next Update

--0.9.0.4--

A solution to white text tips on backgrounds where it may be hard to read.

Foot step sounds when navigating through story boards

Unhandled exception if you hit windows keyboard button while taking damage to Spiwick.

Game file size reduction

Plan: Memory world updates.

Other tweaks or tests, some UI related.

The bigger patch

Depending on test runs of both above patches will determine the ready-ness to continue level development on the big patch. The big patch is expected as --0.9.1-- and there will be a large development gap between 0.9.0.4 to 0.9.1, but when it is out and done, a lot of good game play features are coming. Expect new story boards, new levels, side quest, new achievements, and more. Until next patch!