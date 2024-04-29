- Improved usability for layout/styling of the List User Interface element -- let us know how you like it!
- Added a "Prompt" element support for Message Box UI's to notify when a player should hit a button to continue.
RPG Architect update for 29 April 2024
Feature Updates
