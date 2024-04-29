Update 7 - April 28th, 2024

Updates:
New quick item slotting added to HUD. You can set/use the quick slots with the D-Pad ( all new controller layout graphics coming for xbox/playstation specific glyphs - this is very early version, graphic indicators in inventory to come / being able to view the d-pad layout when the menu is open )
Race condition fixed between the camera and player controller load causing camera to become out of sync on the y-axis.
Cactus question fix where all cactus items were disappearing when one was collected.
Grammatical fix in tutorial.
