Dreeg Beta Demo Playtest update for 29 April 2024

Update 7 - April 28th, 2024

Update 7 - April 28th, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14203629

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:

  • New quick item slotting added to HUD. You can set/use the quick slots with the D-Pad ( all new controller layout graphics coming for xbox/playstation specific glyphs - this is very early version, graphic indicators in inventory to come / being able to view the d-pad layout when the menu is open )

  • Race condition fixed between the camera and player controller load causing camera to become out of sync on the y-axis.

  • Cactus question fix where all cactus items were disappearing when one was collected.

  • Grammatical fix in tutorial.

