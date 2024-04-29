A Big Square Update! With Fishing!

Share · View all patches · Build 14203627 · Last edited 29 April 2024 – 00:59:13 UTC by Wendy

A giant update for Square Farm is here and there's a cubic ton of content!

New features included in this major update are:

Square Fishing! Buy a Fishing Rod from the new villager Jordan and travel to one of three fishing locations using the new world map. Try and deduce where the fish are swimming and catch them all before the day is finished.

12 new seeds are now available for purchase, including Sunflowers, Chili Peppers, Cocoa, and more!

An exotic trader has set up shop nearby. In his stock are rare items that aren't available anywhere else.

Adopt a pet to keep you company while you farm. The Trader will let you adopt even rarer pets, like the Birman Cat, the Australian Shepherd, or the Maltese Terrier.

Villagers now offer you requests to complete every season. Earn rewards and of course, a boost to your friendship.

Customize your farm with new houses and fences. You can buy them in the new shops that have opened up in town.

Play as either a male or female farmer. The option to choose will become available the next time you start the game.

A brand new Fertilizer system. Increase your profits or plant with other benefits.

Your eccentric uncle has left you a series of tasks to complete to become the ultimate Square Farmer.* All tools, seeds and animals can now be upgraded.

Also included are some other minor changes:

You can now click-and-drag to equip plots before farming.

An overhaul of most crops and animals, with some crops having different blocks and values.

You can now hire Boyd to clear some areas on the map for you.

Major redesigns of UI.

Updated art for backgrounds, items and characters.

A new menu when interacting with villagers.

Animal grass can now be fertilized.

A revamped villager affection system.

You can equip/unequip tools you've purchased in the tool menu.

You can put crops in storage using the shipping container.

The bonus menu has been moved to Town Hall.

Crops grown in rain are always great quality.

You can now adjust the volume of rain ambience in the options menu.

Various performance improvements and bug fixes.

Happy Square Farming!