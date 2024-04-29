General
-
Queues have arrived! Step into the Arena and show your might in 1v1 and 2v2 combat! We expected to have 1v1 with Augmentations and Open World queues available within the next couple weeks.
-
Area of Effect abilities will now cast at their maximum range when selecting a position too far away. This means abilities like Shock Chargewave will leap as far as it can if your camera is facing forward; there is no need to look down every time! Abilities can individually have this behavior toggled on and off in the Input Settings!
-
Power-ups obtained from defeating enemies restore more health. This should make power-ups a bit more useful when jumped by enemy players while in combat.
-
Every instance of Combathorn, Manabloom, and Vitalite now spawn at Nightfall.
-
Chat messages have been limited to 5 messages every 15 seconds.
Elements
Fire
-
Flamethrower (Talent): Damage per stack reduced from 20 to 15 and can no longer be cast while moving.
-
Time Bomb: Damage reduced from 50% to 35%.
-
Fire Whirl: Curve decreased from 65% to 50%, duration decreased from 5 to 3 seconds, and speed increased from 3 to 6.66.
-
Fire Dragon: Range increased from 15 to 20, but base damage reduced from 325 to 285.
-
Fire Dragon (Talent): Range increased from 15 to 20, base damage reduced from 200 to 175, and duration of residual ashes increased from 3 to 5 seconds.
Frost
-
Chill: No longer deals damage. Hitting at least one enemy restores 10% missing mana instead of a flat 50 mana. Increases Frost and Snowball effects by 50%, down from 100%.
-
Icicles: Total damage increased from 100 to 110, but total mana restoration decreased from 100 to 75.
-
Snowball: Damage increased from 90 to 100. Casting speed slow increased from 25% to 33%.
-
Snowball (Talent): Damage increased from 45 to 50. Casting speed and global cooldown slow increased from 25% to 33%.
Storm
-
Shock Chargewave (Talent 1): Applied stacks increased from 3 to 5, but no longer generates an additional stack of Spark.
-
Shock Chargewave (Talent 2) (New): Range is not reduced with movement speed. Mana cost increased from 300 to 500, but striking at least one target restores 200 mana. Does not generate additional stacks of Spark.
Bug Fixes
-
World Event summaries in the top-left should no longer sometimes be duplicated.
-
Purify should properly spawn near the caster when cast on top of obstacles like trees and the large bones in The Desert.
-
Training Dummies should be present on Hardcore servers as expected.
-
Shock Chargewave should no longer be usable near walls and other small areas, preventing players from clipping through walls.
-
The Shaman's totems should properly spawn during combat.
-
The Shaman should no longer reset with the wrong health values on Game Servers where his health is adjusted.
-
Flamethrower's talent should no longer apply to ALL harmful status effect, only your own.
