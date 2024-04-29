Queues have arrived! Step into the Arena and show your might in 1v1 and 2v2 combat! We expected to have 1v1 with Augmentations and Open World queues available within the next couple weeks.

Area of Effect abilities will now cast at their maximum range when selecting a position too far away. This means abilities like Shock Chargewave will leap as far as it can if your camera is facing forward; there is no need to look down every time! Abilities can individually have this behavior toggled on and off in the Input Settings!

Power-ups obtained from defeating enemies restore more health. This should make power-ups a bit more useful when jumped by enemy players while in combat.

Every instance of Combathorn, Manabloom, and Vitalite now spawn at Nightfall.