Pinhead Adventures 0.1.8: The Next Gen Update!

29 April 2024

With this newest update, players will find truly fantastical fixes and features that'll surely make your heart burn with passion! This is the next generation of updates!

Pinhead

Pinhead has a new translucent material when close to the camera

Pinhead animations - Improved stability of animations

Possibly fixed an issue causing the pinhead to get stuck in air

Estoria

New tutorial Text

Fixed the fallout box around the tutorial. It will no longer trigger improperly

Made some platforming easier on the Yellow Tower

Changed a shortcut available on the Green Tower to be easier to find

Put some hidden upgrade kits around

Fixed the collision around Orbo when leaving the crashed ship

Fixed a light that wasn't powered

Spiker

Stun now cancels any animation currently playing

Swooper

Stun now cancels any animation currently playing

Misc

Options Menu should no longer loose focus of cursor

Space Ship audio improved

Moving platforms are now louder

Stay tuned for future updates, Adventurers! We will keep posting fixes and improvements as we lead up to the release of Lil Green!