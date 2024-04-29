 Skip to content

Pinhead Adventures update for 29 April 2024

Pinhead Adventures 0.1.8: The Next Gen Update!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this newest update, players will find truly fantastical fixes and features that'll surely make your heart burn with passion! This is the next generation of updates!

Pinhead
Pinhead has a new translucent material when close to the camera
Pinhead animations - Improved stability of animations
Possibly fixed an issue causing the pinhead to get stuck in air

Estoria
New tutorial Text
Fixed the fallout box around the tutorial. It will no longer trigger improperly
Made some platforming easier on the Yellow Tower
Changed a shortcut available on the Green Tower to be easier to find
Put some hidden upgrade kits around
Fixed the collision around Orbo when leaving the crashed ship
Fixed a light that wasn't powered

Spiker
Stun now cancels any animation currently playing

Swooper
Stun now cancels any animation currently playing

Misc
Options Menu should no longer loose focus of cursor

Space Ship audio improved

Moving platforms are now louder

Stay tuned for future updates, Adventurers! We will keep posting fixes and improvements as we lead up to the release of Lil Green!

