Pinhead Adventures 0.1.8: The Next Gen Update!

With this newest update, players will find truly fantastical fixes and features that'll surely make your heart burn with passion! This is the next generation of updates!
Pinhead
Pinhead has a new translucent material when close to the camera
Pinhead animations - Improved stability of animations
Possibly fixed an issue causing the pinhead to get stuck in air
Estoria
New tutorial Text
Fixed the fallout box around the tutorial. It will no longer trigger improperly
Made some platforming easier on the Yellow Tower
Changed a shortcut available on the Green Tower to be easier to find
Put some hidden upgrade kits around
Fixed the collision around Orbo when leaving the crashed ship
Fixed a light that wasn't powered
Spiker
Stun now cancels any animation currently playing
Swooper
Stun now cancels any animation currently playing
Misc
Options Menu should no longer loose focus of cursor
Space Ship audio improved
Moving platforms are now louder
Stay tuned for future updates, Adventurers! We will keep posting fixes and improvements as we lead up to the release of Lil Green!
Changed files in this update