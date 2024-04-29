 Skip to content

Yard Sale Simulator update for 29 April 2024

Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 14203477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the map.
  • Fixed interference from Xbox controller when in a vehicle.
  • Placed items show the item name and condition when you look at them instead of having to pick them up to see.
  • Items won from the auction are delivered in front of your mailbox the following morning, if the package is not there it will go to the post office for pickup.
  • When you are out bid on an auction a message will appear on screen.
  • Fixed the information on 1 auction item.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2416351
  • Loading history…
