- Fixed the map.
- Fixed interference from Xbox controller when in a vehicle.
- Placed items show the item name and condition when you look at them instead of having to pick them up to see.
- Items won from the auction are delivered in front of your mailbox the following morning, if the package is not there it will go to the post office for pickup.
- When you are out bid on an auction a message will appear on screen.
- Fixed the information on 1 auction item.
Yard Sale Simulator update for 29 April 2024
