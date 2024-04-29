- Upgraded to Unity 2021 to prepare for optimizations
- Lots of Enemy AI bug fixes
- Improved Enemy AI operations
- Increased lightning & poison spellcost
- Enemies will throw weapons more often now
- Fixed a bunch of bugs causing crashes
Ghouls Of Divinity update for 29 April 2024
AI Improvements, Bugfixes & Balancing for Apr 29
Patchnotes via Steam Community
