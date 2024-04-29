 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ghouls Of Divinity update for 29 April 2024

AI Improvements, Bugfixes & Balancing for Apr 29

Share · View all patches · Build 14202542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Upgraded to Unity 2021 to prepare for optimizations
  • Lots of Enemy AI bug fixes
  • Improved Enemy AI operations
  • Increased lightning & poison spellcost
  • Enemies will throw weapons more often now
  • Fixed a bunch of bugs causing crashes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2240301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link