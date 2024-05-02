The Depths 2.8.2

Optimization

All of the code, modules, and level loads for the game have been optimized along with new things being added

Inventory system Save system interaction system settings system Level streaming (NEW) Light quality Depths beast module Wrench module Beast run speed lowered New animations for crouching New animations for ???? ;]

MAP

Vector wire module Ceiling light module FOG FX (New) New environments Lore

What's Next...

NEW LEVEL Object system Stamina system More voice acting The Fog

Update 3.0 will be the last update for Chapter One as Chapter Two will continue its development. As of right now Chapter Two is at the 25% mark and while it might sound small just know that Chapter Two is already longer than Chapter One. The Depths is a passion project of mine a story I can't wait to tell and while I still have a long way to go I hope y'all stick around for this journey.

This will be the last time that I let feature creep get to me