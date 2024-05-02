The Depths 2.8.2

Optimization
All of the code, modules, and level loads for the game have been optimized along with new things being added
- Inventory system
- Save system
- interaction system
- settings system
- Level streaming (NEW)
- Light quality
- Depths beast module
- Wrench module
- Beast run speed lowered
- New animations for crouching
- New animations for ???? ;]
MAP
- Vector wire module
- Ceiling light module
- FOG FX (New)
- New environments
- Lore
What's Next...
- NEW LEVEL
- Object system
- Stamina system
- More voice acting
- The Fog
Update 3.0 will be the last update for Chapter One as Chapter Two will continue its development. As of right now Chapter Two is at the 25% mark and while it might sound small just know that Chapter Two is already longer than Chapter One. The Depths is a passion project of mine a story I can't wait to tell and while I still have a long way to go I hope y'all stick around for this journey.
This will be the last time that I let feature creep get to me
Changed files in this update