 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ふじさんのぼり update for 1 May 2024

[In progress] Open commemorative event

Share · View all patches · Build 14202135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello.
Thank you for using Fujisan Nobori.

Guidance on the open commemorative event is provided.

  1. In the in-game 'Izakaya' map, entering a code number through an NPC allows you to obtain 100,000 in-game money.

  2. Check code number
    X: https://twitter.com/JIYUTORISEI_sub/status/1785608026575216990

DISCORD: https://discord.com/channels/1225867647271440484/1233924947576094753/1235128277258076180

  • Until the prefix changes from [In progress] to [End]
  • The content of the event may be subject to change or cancellation due to circumstances.

I will try even harder.
Thank you.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link