[In progress] Open commemorative event

Hello.
Thank you for using Fujisan Nobori.
Guidance on the open commemorative event is provided.
In the in-game 'Izakaya' map, entering a code number through an NPC allows you to obtain 100,000 in-game money.
Check code number
X: https://twitter.com/JIYUTORISEI_sub/status/1785608026575216990
DISCORD: https://discord.com/channels/1225867647271440484/1233924947576094753/1235128277258076180
- Until the prefix changes from [In progress] to [End]
- The content of the event may be subject to change or cancellation due to circumstances.
I will try even harder.
Thank you.