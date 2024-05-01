[In progress] Open commemorative event

Share · View all patches · Build 14202135 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello.

Thank you for using Fujisan Nobori.

Guidance on the open commemorative event is provided.

In the in-game 'Izakaya' map, entering a code number through an NPC allows you to obtain 100,000 in-game money. Check code number

X: https://twitter.com/JIYUTORISEI_sub/status/1785608026575216990

DISCORD: https://discord.com/channels/1225867647271440484/1233924947576094753/1235128277258076180

Until the prefix changes from [In progress] to [End]

The content of the event may be subject to change or cancellation due to circumstances.

I will try even harder.

Thank you.