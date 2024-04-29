UPDATE V1.0.7

Hello, Fractals of Destiny Players,

We are sorry for the inconvenience. We have updates that improve our In-Game UI and some enchancements as well as upgrading the game version to V1.0.7. Those updates will help player to know

where they could Combat On/Off. Player will be conscious what they pressed by looking in the main UI.

Here are the new UI that we have changed :

Combat Off

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44367520/80bd215f057f7ceda8970838495ebf3d4e27f7b0.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44367520/8077b17f2ab8912bc95f593faed66d9cb1cf16ea.png)[/url]

Combat On

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44367520/f2abd2f1bdbd593cfcee26a604668fe23ff23785.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44367520/28820a562d51f356cb56b55c38d9a9a723e97f96.png)[/url]

We have been working on some adjustment and bug fixes to make the game getting better.

Adjustment :

Adding Advance Interactive UI

Speed Up Combat

Speed Up Alliance Gadget

Bug :

Fix up indonesian missing lines

We hope you enjoy the updates. If there's any glitch or bugs, please report in the Discussion or Official Discord Server.

Thank you very much.