Fractals of Destiny update for 29 April 2024

UPDATE V1.0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Fractals of Destiny Players,

We are sorry for the inconvenience. We have updates that improve our In-Game UI and some enchancements as well as upgrading the game version to V1.0.7. Those updates will help player to know
where they could Combat On/Off. Player will be conscious what they pressed by looking in the main UI.
Here are the new UI that we have changed :
Combat Off
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44367520/80bd215f057f7ceda8970838495ebf3d4e27f7b0.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44367520/8077b17f2ab8912bc95f593faed66d9cb1cf16ea.png)[/url]

Combat On
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44367520/f2abd2f1bdbd593cfcee26a604668fe23ff23785.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44367520/28820a562d51f356cb56b55c38d9a9a723e97f96.png)[/url]

We have been working on some adjustment and bug fixes to make the game getting better.
Adjustment :

  • Adding Advance Interactive UI
  • Speed Up Combat
  • Speed Up Alliance Gadget

Bug :

  • Fix up indonesian missing lines

We hope you enjoy the updates. If there's any glitch or bugs, please report in the Discussion or Official Discord Server.
Thank you very much.

