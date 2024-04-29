UPDATE V1.0.7

Hello, Fractals of Destiny Players,
We are sorry for the inconvenience. We have updates that improve our In-Game UI and some enchancements as well as upgrading the game version to V1.0.7. Those updates will help player to know
where they could Combat On/Off. Player will be conscious what they pressed by looking in the main UI.
Here are the new UI that we have changed :
Combat Off
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44367520/80bd215f057f7ceda8970838495ebf3d4e27f7b0.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44367520/8077b17f2ab8912bc95f593faed66d9cb1cf16ea.png)[/url]
Combat On
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44367520/f2abd2f1bdbd593cfcee26a604668fe23ff23785.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44367520/28820a562d51f356cb56b55c38d9a9a723e97f96.png)[/url]
We have been working on some adjustment and bug fixes to make the game getting better.
Adjustment :
- Adding Advance Interactive UI
- Speed Up Combat
- Speed Up Alliance Gadget
Bug :
- Fix up indonesian missing lines
We hope you enjoy the updates. If there's any glitch or bugs, please report in the Discussion or Official Discord Server.
Thank you very much.
Changed files in this update