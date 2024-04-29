 Skip to content

Digital Diamond Baseball V12 update for 29 April 2024

Patch 12.0.1 Released!

Build 14201322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch contains the following bug fixes and improvements:

  • Several bug fixes and improvements to the reporting system.
  • Added missing play by play on G336 and G334 double plays.
  • Add two new rare plays. Go to the Chart Editor, select the "Board Game Companion Commands" Chart Group, and then click on "Reset All Commands" to enable the new plays.
  • Fixed a bug with the display of the combined Statis Pro card in the player popup.
  • Fixed a bug preventing the user from swapping lineup slots with the DH spot.
  • Fixed a crash when updating an encyclopedia and there is a league without teams.
  • Fixed an issue with the in-game display on 2880 X 1920 resolution.
  • The hot key for "Ask the Manager" was changed to coltrol+t because control+a is already a hotkey in Windows (it "selects all").
  • Fixed an issue with the FD7 shortcut when there is a runner on first.
  • Fixed an endless "Please Wait" that takes place on some hardware when when starting a game, just after committing the starting pitchers.

Shutdown Steam and Digital Diamond Baseball, then restart Steam to get the update.

Next patch scheduled for 5/6.

Play Ball!

