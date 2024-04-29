Patch 12.0.1 Released!

This patch contains the following bug fixes and improvements:
- Several bug fixes and improvements to the reporting system.
- Added missing play by play on G336 and G334 double plays.
- Add two new rare plays. Go to the Chart Editor, select the "Board Game Companion Commands" Chart Group, and then click on "Reset All Commands" to enable the new plays.
- Fixed a bug with the display of the combined Statis Pro card in the player popup.
- Fixed a bug preventing the user from swapping lineup slots with the DH spot.
- Fixed a crash when updating an encyclopedia and there is a league without teams.
- Fixed an issue with the in-game display on 2880 X 1920 resolution.
- The hot key for "Ask the Manager" was changed to coltrol+t because control+a is already a hotkey in Windows (it "selects all").
- Fixed an issue with the FD7 shortcut when there is a runner on first.
- Fixed an endless "Please Wait" that takes place on some hardware when when starting a game, just after committing the starting pitchers.
Shutdown Steam and Digital Diamond Baseball, then restart Steam to get the update.
Next patch scheduled for 5/6.
Play Ball!
Changed files in this update