Update Ver.0.11.0 - New Stage!

It took quite a while to add the stage!
New feature
-
Added a movie of aliens getting down on their knees
-
Added a stage where you run through a mountain pass
-
Enemies that chase and explode
-
Facilities around the iron tower
-
Lodging facilities in the mountains
-
Sharp curve sign (too small to see well)
-
Snowfall
-
Factory
-
Photo mode
- Camera roll tilt setting added
Changes
-
Changed color to change the closer you get to the navigation wall
-
Second boss
- Changed last move to straight line
-
Changed sound of wire fence
-
Camera no longer rolls by default
-
Changed the sound of the car blowing up
Fixes
-
Kei truck rally
- Net fence not blowing up
- Mysterious sparks flying at start of countdown
-
Second boss
- Crashing around the finish line has been addressed
-
Spark particles are moving in the wrong direction
-
Tombstone has no collision
- Danger detection and avoidance functionality has been added.
-
Stage select screen
- Recorded information does not switch when selecting with mouse click
Sale
To celebrate the significant delay in adding stages, I'm having a one-week sale!
And, since I've added more stages, I'll raise the price after this sale is over!
Changed files in this update