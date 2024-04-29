Update Ver.0.11.0 - New Stage!

Share · View all patches · Build 14200630 · Last edited 29 April 2024 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy

It took quite a while to add the stage!

New feature

Added a movie of aliens getting down on their knees

Added a stage where you run through a mountain pass

Enemies that chase and explode

Facilities around the iron tower

Lodging facilities in the mountains

Sharp curve sign (too small to see well)

Snowfall

Factory

Photo mode Camera roll tilt setting added



Changes

Changed color to change the closer you get to the navigation wall

Second boss Changed last move to straight line

Changed sound of wire fence

Camera no longer rolls by default

Changed the sound of the car blowing up

Fixes

Kei truck rally Net fence not blowing up Mysterious sparks flying at start of countdown

Second boss Crashing around the finish line has been addressed

Spark particles are moving in the wrong direction

Tombstone has no collision Danger detection and avoidance functionality has been added.

Stage select screen Recorded information does not switch when selecting with mouse click



Sale

To celebrate the significant delay in adding stages, I'm having a one-week sale!

And, since I've added more stages, I'll raise the price after this sale is over!