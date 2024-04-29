 Skip to content

DriveCrazy update for 29 April 2024

Update Ver.0.11.0 - New Stage!

Update Ver.0.11.0 - New Stage!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It took quite a while to add the stage!

New feature

  • Added a movie of aliens getting down on their knees

  • Added a stage where you run through a mountain pass

  • Enemies that chase and explode

  • Facilities around the iron tower

  • Lodging facilities in the mountains

  • Sharp curve sign (too small to see well)

  • Snowfall

  • Factory

  • Photo mode

    • Camera roll tilt setting added

Changes

  • Changed color to change the closer you get to the navigation wall

  • Second boss

    • Changed last move to straight line

  • Changed sound of wire fence

  • Camera no longer rolls by default

  • Changed the sound of the car blowing up

Fixes

  • Kei truck rally

    • Net fence not blowing up
    • Mysterious sparks flying at start of countdown

  • Second boss

    • Crashing around the finish line has been addressed

  • Spark particles are moving in the wrong direction

  • Tombstone has no collision

    • Danger detection and avoidance functionality has been added.

  • Stage select screen

    • Recorded information does not switch when selecting with mouse click

Sale

To celebrate the significant delay in adding stages, I'm having a one-week sale!
And, since I've added more stages, I'll raise the price after this sale is over!

