[0506] V0.82.12 Bug Fix Patch Update

0.82.12

----------- Adjustments -----------

Staffs dropped by bosses that are not selected will be returned to the staff pool with a chance of appearing in the shop afterwards

----------- Fix -----------

Fix NPC Costumier, in the case of a direct pass through the difficulty, did not unlock the upgrade set feature

Fixed the issue of wrong fusion tentacle mapping

Repair the problem of wrong description of damage multiplier in the extra description of Essence pop.

Fixed the rendering error of the special effects of Falling Thunder Formation.