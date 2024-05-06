 Skip to content

Magicraft update for 6 May 2024

[0506] V0.82.12 Bug Fix Patch Update

Last edited 6 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.82.12

----------- Adjustments -----------
Staffs dropped by bosses that are not selected will be returned to the staff pool with a chance of appearing in the shop afterwards

----------- Fix -----------
Fix NPC Costumier, in the case of a direct pass through the difficulty, did not unlock the upgrade set feature
Fixed the issue of wrong fusion tentacle mapping
Repair the problem of wrong description of damage multiplier in the extra description of Essence pop.
Fixed the rendering error of the special effects of Falling Thunder Formation.

