MORDHAU Patch #29 - Demon Horde and 5th Anniversary Event

It has been 5 years since MORDHAU was unleashed into the world, and to celebrate this momentous occasion we have been busy working on a brand new game mode, cosmetics and some great new giveaways to those who play the game during the anniversary event!

the trailer for our new game mode - Demon Horde

5 Year Anniversary Event - April 29th to May 13th 2024: Players joining the game during this time-limited anniversary event will be rewarded with an exclusive in-game emblem and banner to commemorate MORDHAU’s legacy. Plus, enjoy extra GOLD and XP throughout the event.

Demon Horde: As part of the anniversary patch, the Horde Mode has undergone a substantial overhaul. This classic game mode is revitalised with revamped maps, inventory system enhancements, skill tree adjustments, the introduction of new NPC adversaries, and an array of fresh weaponry. Did somebody say “Blunderbuss”?

New Map Variants: Castello, Mountain Peak and Totenwald have undergone a hellish transformation, infused with demonic energy and swarming with fresh enemies.. Amidst the chaos, the players must navigate through a variety of objectives, each demanding a different approach, culminating in a final battle.

Difficulty scaling - Prestige: We are introducing a new difficulty scaling system in the Demon Horde maps - Prestige. Consecutive wins will increase the Prestige level by 35%, while consecutive losses will reduce it by 20%. This feature ensures that the challenge level dynamically adjusts according to player performance.

Horde Skills rework: Many of the existing Horde skills have been updated to work with the new Demon Horde mode and offer returning players a broader range of options to tailor their gaming experience.

Blessed Weapons: Players will have the ability to bless weapons at Altars for a fee, granting them enhanced damage and giving them new abilities or alterations. We have also introduced new weaponry to combat the demonic forces. Can you find them all?

New DLC Content: Introducing the Adventurer Pack, consisting of four unique armour sets incorporating fantasy elements.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2817460/MORDHAU__Adventurer_Pack/?beta=0

At Triternion, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our community. Your support and dedication have been the cornerstone of our journey thus far, and we are deeply thankful for every moment you've stood by us. As we reflect on the years gone by, we remain humbled by your trust and inspired by your passion. Thank you for being an integral part of our story—we are truly grateful.

The Triternion Team

You can find the full change log below.

Patch #29 04/29/2024

General

New game mode - Demon Horde

Maps

Fixed the objective-skip exploit on Castello and Totenwald

Totenwald - Added anti-toolbox area to inner attic

Castello - Fixed weapon collision with bushes

Grad - Fixed an invisible wall near the gate

Horde - Demon Horde

Added Demon Horde Castello map

Added Demon Horde Mountain Peak map

Added Demon Horde Totenwald map

Removed non-Demon Horde maps from official Horde server rotation during the duration of the 5th Anniversary event. All Horde maps can still be hosted on community servers

Skins

Added Spiked Club skin for the Eveningstar

Added Gambeson Tunic, Arms and Hands skin

Added new DLC - Adventurer Pack, which includes: Arkanist complete armor set and the Arkanist Staff Fallen Knight complete armor set and the Fallen Knight Messer and Heater Shield Huntsman complete armor set and the Huntsman Longbow Warrior complete armor set and the Warrior Waraxe



UI