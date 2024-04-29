MORDHAU Patch #29 - Demon Horde and 5th Anniversary Event

It has been 5 years since MORDHAU was unleashed into the world, and to celebrate this momentous occasion we have been busy working on a brand new game mode, cosmetics and some great new giveaways to those who play the game during the anniversary event!
5 Year Anniversary Event - April 29th to May 13th 2024: Players joining the game during this time-limited anniversary event will be rewarded with an exclusive in-game emblem and banner to commemorate MORDHAU’s legacy. Plus, enjoy extra GOLD and XP throughout the event.
Demon Horde: As part of the anniversary patch, the Horde Mode has undergone a substantial overhaul. This classic game mode is revitalised with revamped maps, inventory system enhancements, skill tree adjustments, the introduction of new NPC adversaries, and an array of fresh weaponry. Did somebody say “Blunderbuss”?
New Map Variants: Castello, Mountain Peak and Totenwald have undergone a hellish transformation, infused with demonic energy and swarming with fresh enemies.. Amidst the chaos, the players must navigate through a variety of objectives, each demanding a different approach, culminating in a final battle.
Difficulty scaling - Prestige: We are introducing a new difficulty scaling system in the Demon Horde maps - Prestige. Consecutive wins will increase the Prestige level by 35%, while consecutive losses will reduce it by 20%. This feature ensures that the challenge level dynamically adjusts according to player performance.
Horde Skills rework: Many of the existing Horde skills have been updated to work with the new Demon Horde mode and offer returning players a broader range of options to tailor their gaming experience.
Blessed Weapons: Players will have the ability to bless weapons at Altars for a fee, granting them enhanced damage and giving them new abilities or alterations. We have also introduced new weaponry to combat the demonic forces. Can you find them all?
New DLC Content: Introducing the Adventurer Pack, consisting of four unique armour sets incorporating fantasy elements.
At Triternion, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our community. Your support and dedication have been the cornerstone of our journey thus far, and we are deeply thankful for every moment you've stood by us. As we reflect on the years gone by, we remain humbled by your trust and inspired by your passion. Thank you for being an integral part of our story—we are truly grateful.
The Triternion Team
You can find the full change log below.
Patch #29 04/29/2024
General
- New game mode - Demon Horde
Maps
- Fixed the objective-skip exploit on Castello and Totenwald
- Totenwald - Added anti-toolbox area to inner attic
- Castello - Fixed weapon collision with bushes
- Grad - Fixed an invisible wall near the gate
Horde - Demon Horde
- Added Demon Horde Castello map
- Added Demon Horde Mountain Peak map
- Added Demon Horde Totenwald map
- Removed non-Demon Horde maps from official Horde server rotation during the duration of the 5th Anniversary event. All Horde maps can still be hosted on community servers
Skins
-
Added Spiked Club skin for the Eveningstar
-
Added Gambeson Tunic, Arms and Hands skin
-
Added new DLC - Adventurer Pack, which includes:
- Arkanist complete armor set and the Arkanist Staff
- Fallen Knight complete armor set and the Fallen Knight Messer and Heater Shield
- Huntsman complete armor set and the Huntsman Longbow
- Warrior complete armor set and the Warrior Waraxe
UI
- Fixed Horde customization not being saved after switching armor tier
- Fixed Horde action button description
- Added “Official Only” filter to the server-list search
- Updated unofficial server naming limitations to combat offensive terms
- Fixed scoreboard action-menu bug that caused the loss of focus on the desired player when the selected player would change the positioning on the scoreboard
- Fixed input soft-lock caused by circle saw killing character on respawn
