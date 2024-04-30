Minor Update 8.15.1 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 14196379 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 15:19:03 UTC by Wendy

[!] Windows 11, Actual Taskbar: Compatibility is improved (checked on Windows 11 Version 23H2, build 22631.3447):

the system tray is restored (however, it still may be incompatible

with particular apps - empty icons, not working mouse clicks, etc.)

the Input Language Switch button is restored

the Action Center button is functional again

system tray icons (e.g. Sound Volume, Network, Battery) display their

corresponding flyout windows (still Win10-style though)

Start button displays its context menu on mouse right click

(although the context menu responds to keyboard only yet)

[+] Configuration, Desktop Divider: Ability is added to make the Tiles Editor windows semi-transparent to adjust the tiles more accurately with the actual layout of desktop windows.

*[ ] Mouse Drag and Scroll**: The window dragging part of the "Make the entire window area responsive to dragging/sizing" feature has been reimplemented: now it works much more stable and smoother (no more unwanted title button activations, sizing instead of dragging, or sudden window jumps while dragging), and is compatible with most of the apps.

The known issues: tabbed CMD/PowerShell/Notepad/Explorer windows in Win11, Actual Tools Tabbed Explorer windows.

[-] Windows 11 22H2+, Keyboard Modifier Keys: Any specified modifier key combination stopped being recognized after dragging out any tab in the system tabbed apps (File Explorer, Notepad, CMD/PowerShell). So the Actual Multiple Monitors features based on those combinations stopped working as well.

[-] Windows 10+, Window Settings: In some cases, settings stopped being applied to Metro/UWP apps after restarting Actual Multiple Monitors.

[-] Logon Screen Slideshow: The slideshow processes remained running in inactive user sessions after stopping the Logon Screen service of Actual Multiple Monitors.

[!] Windows 11, Actual Taskbar: List of knows issues in this version (subject to fix in the future updates, last checked on Windows 11 Version 23H2, build 22631.3447):

the entire visual style and behavior of Actual Taskbar is more similar

to Windows 10 than to Windows 11

there is no ability to align the taskbar buttons (including Start,

Search, Virtual Desktops, Recycle Bin) center/right

system tray is incompatible yet with particular apps

sometimes Start menu on secondary monitors does not show up after

clicking the Actual Taskbar's Start button

Start button's context menu does not react on mouse

Actual Taskbar does not handle the overflow (i.e. when there are

so many apps open so that their buttons do not fit taskbar's

visual space)

additional buttons (like Recycle Bin or Actual Tools VD Switcher)

do not appear in the system taskbar

[!] Windows 11, Title Buttons: List of knows issues in this version (subject to fix in the future updates, last checked on Windows 11 Version 23H2, build 22631.3447):