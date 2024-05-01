Share · View all patches · Build 14195816 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 12:33:11 UTC by Wendy

Pilots!

On May 2, from 08:00 to 12:00 UTC, the servers will undergo maintenance to deploy Update 2.1.27.

New Aircraft

Update 2.1.27 introduces a brand-new reward aircraft–the American Tier VII multirole fighter Chance-Vought XF4U-6 Corsair.

This modification is based on the regular late-model Corsair but packs even more punch! The XF4U-6, also known as XAU-1, was adapted to serve as a ground attack and close air support aircraft during the Korean War. Its four 20 mm cannons pose a serious threat to both aerial and ground targets, while a whole battery consisting of ten rockets will easily deliver a killing blow.

To earn it, you'll need to participate in an upcoming game event.

New Event



Various graphical assets for the upcoming game event were added.

New Supply Crate



We added a new supply crate that will become available during the upcoming game event.

New Unique Pilot



Added a new unique pilot for the Republic P-47N Thunderbolt. More details on his skills and how he can be earned will be revealed at a later date.

New Paint Scheme



Added a new paint scheme for the Republic P-47N Thunderbolt. It has the following characteristics:

Concealment: +20%

Resistance to damage from AA guns: +10%

Resistance to damage from gunners: +5%

Aircraft XP: +8%

New Achievement



A new achievement was added for the upcoming event.

New Emblems



New emblems dedicated to Victory in Europe Day 2024, this year's anniversary of Operation Overlord (D-Day), and the U.S. Independence Day were added. You will have an opportunity to earn them in future game events.

Bug Fixes