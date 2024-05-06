v1.18.11 patch

Fix for green tint only in right eye of 3D-SBS videos visible on AMD Radeon 7900 XTX GPUs due to memory allocations bug aligned to 256 bytes.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/989060/discussions/0/4208119548512541153/
Changed files in this update