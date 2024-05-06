 Skip to content

Virtual Home Theater update for 6 May 2024

v1.18.11 patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix for green tint only in right eye of 3D-SBS videos visible on AMD Radeon 7900 XTX GPUs due to memory allocations bug aligned to 256 bytes.

