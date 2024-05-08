Europa Universalis IV: Winds of Change is Now Available!

Reforge the challenges of today into achievements of tomorrow in EUIV: Winds of Change.

From the waterways of Tenochtitlan to the canals of Venice, from the Holy Roman Empire to the Mughal court, from the Mongol Steppes to the Andean Highlands. Over a dozen nations get makeovers in Winds of Change, a new expansion pack for Europa Universalis IV, available now.

This expansion pack adds new historical content for nations as different as the Aztec Empire that dominated 15th century Mexico, to the Mughal Empire that emerged out of Central Asia to dominate India for three hundreds years, to the trading republics of Venice and the Netherlands, each controlling the seas to guide precious cargo home.

This historical content takes many forms, including expanded and branching mission trees, unique government reforms that reflect the characteristics of certain nations, new decisions and events, and special mechanics that allow you to leverage cultural abilities for unique bonuses.

Europa Universalis IV: Winds of Change includes new historical content for:

Major American Nations: The Aztecs, Maya and Inca all get significant updates, including an Aztec mechanic that promotes warfare and demanding sacrifices, new ways to unite the Mayan nations into one kingdom, Incan royal authority, and many other improvements and updates. These nations also receive special content to allow an alternate-history invasion of the Old World.

