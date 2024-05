Share · View all patches · Build 14194497 · Last edited 29 April 2024 – 10:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

We're thrilled to introduce our latest regular update, "Breeze of Passion"!

We've been working hard and meticulously on it, crafting cool artworks and spicy animations across several vibrant scenes.

We hope you truly appreciate our efforts.

This update includes about 1400 new images and hot animations.

Our team will continue to work for your enjoyment!

Thank you for your support!

Enjoy the game!