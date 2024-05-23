Embark on a new adventure with the free Breaking Ground Update!

Hi Runners 🧭

We're happy to launch the new entirely free Breaking Ground update!

So, get your gadgets ready for the next exploration with a new map, new vehicles and 20+ missions, all for free for all players!



_Expeditions _will continue to offer a lot of free content, including new game mechanics, specialists, vehicles, in addition to the new paid content included as part of the Year 1 Pass.

Between now and Season 1, the teams are working hard to improve the game and give players the best possible experience, and we’re happy to announce that the long-awaited co-op mode is coming this summer. It will be available on the Public Beta Branch in a few weeks. Click here to know how to access the PBB.

Unravel a long-buried mystery

After an earthquake in the heart of Arizona, the surroundings no longer look the same. Use all your wilderness exploration skills to find your way through these dangerous and barren hills and canyons.

As an explorer essential to the progress of science, you're about to reveal to the world the existence of an unknown civilization. Follow the clues, observe the tracks and take part in one of history's greatest discoveries!

Discover the Kanab Creek caves, and get ready to continue the adventure underground in future updates!

To help you with the 22 missions, two new vehicles are available:

the SIRO 72 T8-H

the AFIM Hornet 622T.

A new specialist has also been added to your team, Marcus Kingsley, whose skills will be very handy. And it’s not all, as even more content is coming with future updates.

**

**

New content:

New Map:

Kanab Creek

2 New Trucks:

Siro 72 T8-H

AFIM Hornet 622T

1 New Specialist:

Marcus Kingsley, mechanic

New Activity:

Amethyst collecting

**

Main changes:



Gameplay:**

There is a new reward for players who complete scannings without skipping.

The selling prices of Treasure items when a Manager is recruited have been re-balanced.

The winch mode now disappears after turning off the engine, or in case the truck flips over.

Fuel consumption does not change when changing the level of wheel pumping, when the car is stationary.

The increased fuel consumption is displayed while using a manual winch.

Fixed the stone collision in the Carpathians region.

The 'Force Feedback' setting is now set to 0.5 by default.

UI:

A pop up has been implemented to inform about the possibility to start free roam expeditions after completing all expeditions in the region.

New expeditions are highlighted in green in the expedition selection list.

Save completion percentage no longer changes after creating new saves.

Added option to rotate camera using mouse in the Customize screen

Fixed the camera rotation in the Customize screen.

All text in the warning pop up “Some DLC trucks are missing” now fit the frame.

The Details window opens on the minimap after LMB double-click.

Unavailable tasks are no longer displayed on the map.

Deploy to the expedition is available despite the reward screen being open.

The pages of the Codex can now be scrolled through using the gamepad.

Fixed overlapping in the Drone scanning hint panel.

The buttons in the PROS window can be activated by clicking with the left mouse button

Removed unnecessary UI elements, such as empty boxes, in the Settings related to EULA.

In the Japanese build, releasing the winch and the handbrake have different controls.

Trucks:

In the AFIM S1960, the interior is repainted with a change of body color.

Localization:

Changed the description of impossibility of using the Jack-Screw.

Mod support:

Removed horizontal scrollbar in the Select Asset window.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game is available now on Steam.

Grab the Supreme Edition, or Year 1 Edition to get your hands on the Year Pass, and exclusive content.

Sign up as a Focus member or subscribe to the newsletter to get the latest exclusive information and upcoming special offers for Expeditions: A MudRunner Game and the entire Focus catalog.