My Heart Grows Fonder update for 5 May 2024

Steam Deck compat

Share · View all patches · Build 14193839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor update required for Steam Deck verification. It makes some changes to text sizing/scaling

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit My Heart Grows Fonder Content Depot 892981
  • Loading history…
macOS My Heart Grows Fonder MacOS Depot Depot 892982
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit My Heart Grows Fonder Linux Depot Depot 892983
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 892984
  • Loading history…
Linux 32-bit Depot 892985
  • Loading history…
DLC 1055700 My Heart Grows Fonder 18+ Patch (1055700) Depot Depot 1055700
  • Loading history…
