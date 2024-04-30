Free Undead Valley Horde Mode Map - Available NOW!

Survivors,

Have you recovered from the revamped Trailer Park? It’s time to face your next challenge in Arizona Sunshine 2’s Horde Mode: The free Undead Valley map update is out NOW!

Plunge into the heart of this revamped zombie-infested transport warehouse and explore all-new changes and enhancements from the original level in Arizona Sunshine. In addition, see the patch notes for this update below.

Update your game free of charge, sharpen your survival skills with your squad, and stay tuned for the final Horde Mode map coming soon!

New content

Added Undead Valley Horde Mode level.

Added BHaptics support.

Fixes & Tweaks