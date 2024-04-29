Hotfix 2.0.18

UPDATE: Localizations (ko: all)

UPDATE: Rio de Janeiro map facelift

PERF: Checks if route can be created reorganized so the check that node is present in NodeRepository (perf-significant) only when all other checks pass PERF: Leaderboard loading might cause a big lag if windows dimensions were not stabilized before the call PERF: Memory allocation removed from PlaceableController.GetPlaceablesOfType by iterating by index PERF: Placeable's sparse update calls spread over frames PERF: Train filtering optimized FIX: Insufficient funds text was not being removed even if you have enough money until the buy mode is closed and opened again```