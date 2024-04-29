 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 29 April 2024

Hotfix 2.0.18

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE: Localizations (ko: all)
UPDATE: Rio de Janeiro map facelift


PERF: Checks if route can be created reorganized so the check that node is present in NodeRepository (perf-significant) only when all other checks pass  
PERF: Leaderboard loading might cause a big lag if windows dimensions were not stabilized before the call  
PERF: Memory allocation removed from PlaceableController.GetPlaceablesOfType by iterating by index  
PERF: Placeable's sparse update calls spread over frames  
PERF: Train filtering optimized

FIX: Insufficient funds text was not being removed even if you have enough money until the buy mode is closed and opened again```

Changed files in this update

