The new ‘Fall Forever’ Update invites Beans on an endless exploration of the Blunderdome with a brand new Mode! In ‘Explore’ Mode an infinite expanse of Levels is waiting for you to enjoy. Play as long as you want to and then collect your rewards…. The Fall Forever Update is out now!

