Patch 1.1.1.4

Hello Heroes!

We are changing a few things today, related to the launch of Dwarves of Runenberg DLC:

Features

The omen "Omen of Many [Weapon]" now has two effects instead of just one: the weapon appear more often and its level of rarity will always be above common

Added 4 new scrolls with the following skills: Moving Wall, Walls of Pain, Geo Cannon and Armageddon (DLC owners only)

Added more race restrictions on portrait face assets

Balancing

Perfect Guard gain stacks during Heroes' turn

Bug fixes

Fixed enemies health bar, now when a poison Runestone is triggered, the ennemies health bar turn green

Fixed the inability to hover the second row of medals in the metashop with a controller

Fixed Glintfein start button not being clickable in 1024x720 resolution

Fixed Heroes with "One armed" trait being visually generated with two arms despite the trait

Fixed a bug where enemies hit by "Earthquake strike" would display a panic icon

Fixed the magic circle seal color to orange to match Gildenberg

