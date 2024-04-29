Patch 1.1.1.4

Hello Heroes!
We are changing a few things today, related to the launch of Dwarves of Runenberg DLC:
Features
- The omen "Omen of Many [Weapon]" now has two effects instead of just one: the weapon appear more often and its level of rarity will always be above common
- Added 4 new scrolls with the following skills: Moving Wall, Walls of Pain, Geo Cannon and Armageddon (DLC owners only)
- Added more race restrictions on portrait face assets
Balancing
- Perfect Guard gain stacks during Heroes' turn
Bug fixes
- Fixed enemies health bar, now when a poison Runestone is triggered, the ennemies health bar turn green
- Fixed the inability to hover the second row of medals in the metashop with a controller
- Fixed Glintfein start button not being clickable in 1024x720 resolution
- Fixed Heroes with "One armed" trait being visually generated with two arms despite the trait
- Fixed a bug where enemies hit by "Earthquake strike" would display a panic icon
- Fixed the magic circle seal color to orange to match Gildenberg
Join us on [Discord](discord.gg/ishtargames), Twitter & Instagram to discuss with the team and other players!
Changed files in this update