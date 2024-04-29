 Skip to content

The Last Spell update for 29 April 2024

Patch 1.1.1.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Heroes!

We are changing a few things today, related to the launch of Dwarves of Runenberg DLC:

Features

  • The omen "Omen of Many [Weapon]" now has two effects instead of just one: the weapon appear more often and its level of rarity will always be above common
  • Added 4 new scrolls with the following skills: Moving Wall, Walls of Pain, Geo Cannon and Armageddon (DLC owners only)
  • Added more race restrictions on portrait face assets

Balancing

  • Perfect Guard gain stacks during Heroes' turn

Bug fixes

  • Fixed enemies health bar, now when a poison Runestone is triggered, the ennemies health bar turn green
  • Fixed the inability to hover the second row of medals in the metashop with a controller
  • Fixed Glintfein start button not being clickable in 1024x720 resolution
  • Fixed Heroes with "One armed" trait being visually generated with two arms despite the trait
  • Fixed a bug where enemies hit by "Earthquake strike" would display a panic icon
  • Fixed the magic circle seal color to orange to match Gildenberg

