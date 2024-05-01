U15 Hotfix 2 | Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 14188787 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Good morning everyone,

We’ve pushed Hotfix 2 on all platforms. This addresses the missing hedgerows in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont and the Admin message pop-up issue:

[SMDM] Hedges are missing on the map after Update 15

[RCON] Message player pop-up doesn't register required keyboard input

U15 on PC comprised some night maps that still need further preparation for release. We have removed:

Utah Beach Warfare Night

Omaha Beach Warfare Night

Hill 400 Warfare Night

These maps will launch in future content updates on all platforms when completed.

Thank you!