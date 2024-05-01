U15 Hotfix 2 | Changelog

Good morning everyone,
We’ve pushed Hotfix 2 on all platforms. This addresses the missing hedgerows in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont and the Admin message pop-up issue:
- [SMDM] Hedges are missing on the map after Update 15
- [RCON] Message player pop-up doesn't register required keyboard input
U15 on PC comprised some night maps that still need further preparation for release. We have removed:
- Utah Beach Warfare Night
- Omaha Beach Warfare Night
- Hill 400 Warfare Night
These maps will launch in future content updates on all platforms when completed.
Thank you!
