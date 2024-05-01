 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hell Let Loose update for 1 May 2024

U15 Hotfix 2 | Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 14188787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good morning everyone,

We’ve pushed Hotfix 2 on all platforms. This addresses the missing hedgerows in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont and the Admin message pop-up issue:

  • [SMDM] Hedges are missing on the map after Update 15
  • [RCON] Message player pop-up doesn't register required keyboard input

U15 on PC comprised some night maps that still need further preparation for release. We have removed:

  • Utah Beach Warfare Night
  • Omaha Beach Warfare Night
  • Hill 400 Warfare Night

These maps will launch in future content updates on all platforms when completed.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

HLL Client Windows Depot 686811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link