 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pet Shop Simulator: Prologue update for 30 April 2024

Update 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14188279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Exciting news! 🐾

The new Pet Shop Simulator Prologue update is now available!

We're happy to announce that the game is getting another batch of things you've been asking for and fixes for those bugs you've reported.
The king of this update is definitely the new rabbit model 🐰

Before update:

After update:

Here's a quick look at what's coming:

Fixes and improvements:

  • Fixed the saving of fish data.
  • Resolved the problem of products locking up at checkout.
  • Faster cleaning of cages and aquariums.
  • People now leave less mess on the floor.
  • Improved rabbit model

Get ready to return to the world of pet shopping management with these improvements! Stay tuned for more details and unleash your inner pet store entrepreneur. 🐶🐱🐠

See you soon,
Pet Shop Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2778421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link